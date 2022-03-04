Analyzing Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Profound Medical has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inari Medical has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Profound Medical and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -320.56% -30.45% -28.51% Inari Medical 3.55% 4.33% 3.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Profound Medical and Inari Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Inari Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profound Medical currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.54%. Inari Medical has a consensus price target of $116.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.37%. Given Profound Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Profound Medical and Inari Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $7.30 million 26.70 -$21.62 million ($1.39) -6.75 Inari Medical $276.98 million 18.18 $13.79 million $0.16 621.73

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Profound Medical on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Profound Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Inari Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

