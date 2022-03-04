Analyzing Star Group (NYSE:SGU) & Missfresh (NYSE:MF)

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) and Missfresh (NYSE:MF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Star Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Missfresh shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Star Group and Missfresh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group 3.99% 21.37% 7.07% Missfresh N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Star Group and Missfresh, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Missfresh 0 1 4 0 2.80

Missfresh has a consensus target price of $10.59, suggesting a potential upside of 434.97%. Given Missfresh’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Missfresh is more favorable than Star Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Star Group and Missfresh’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group $1.50 billion 0.26 $87.74 million $1.15 9.07 Missfresh $935.69 million 0.44 -$251.71 million N/A N/A

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than Missfresh.

Summary

Star Group beats Missfresh on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Group (Get Rating)

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Missfresh (Get Rating)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

