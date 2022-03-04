Analyzing Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) & Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ultra Clean and Everspin Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $1.40 billion 1.38 $77.60 million $2.24 19.18 Everspin Technologies $42.03 million 4.11 -$8.51 million ($0.05) -175.96

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ultra Clean and Everspin Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 0 5 0 3.00 Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 1 4.00

Ultra Clean currently has a consensus price target of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.80%. Everspin Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.73%. Given Ultra Clean’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 5.20% 21.84% 9.93% Everspin Technologies -1.95% -4.80% -2.67%

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Everspin Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity. The SSB segment provides part cleaning, coating and analytical expertise, to IDM and OEM customers. The company was founded in November 2002 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

