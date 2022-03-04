Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Barclays

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.71.

NYSE:PLAN traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.39. 66,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,489. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.11. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $1,393,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,629,000 after acquiring an additional 293,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,137,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,692,000 after buying an additional 537,853 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,813,000 after buying an additional 706,040 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth $164,099,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.0% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,841,000 after buying an additional 159,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

