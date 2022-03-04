Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Anaplan updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE PLAN traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 74,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,489. Anaplan has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

