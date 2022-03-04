ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.640-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.050-$1.220 EPS.

ANSS stock traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,014. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.07.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $323.09.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $2,854,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

