Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.19

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 11123005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,189,000 after acquiring an additional 94,788 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,275,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 136,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,131,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 46,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

