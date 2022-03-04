APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $41.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APA. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.92.

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,129,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. APA has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 4.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in APA during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

