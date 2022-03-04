Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $5,443,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,865,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,331,000 after buying an additional 399,521 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,701,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

