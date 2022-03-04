Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. Apollo Medical has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

