Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of OTCMKTS:APPEF opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Appen has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42.
About Appen
