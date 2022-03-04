Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s Largest Position

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,609,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 98,286 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apple were worth $463,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

AAPL traded down $3.98 on Friday, hitting $162.25. 2,563,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,715,391. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.63 and its 200-day moving average is $159.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

