Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.3% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Apple were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock traded down $3.22 on Friday, reaching $163.01. 1,764,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,715,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.