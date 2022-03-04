Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.9% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 22.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,017,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,388,991,000 after buying an additional 5,680,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.79. 4,042,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,715,391. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

