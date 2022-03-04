Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $210.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a top pick rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $166.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

