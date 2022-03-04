Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Aptiv by 7,657.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,712,000 after buying an additional 1,113,419 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Aptiv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Aptiv by 14.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,780,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $563,151,000 after purchasing an additional 483,613 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,388,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,744,000 after acquiring an additional 472,139 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $7.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.75. The stock had a trading volume of 35,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,053. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.94.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

