Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARBE shares. Cowen increased their price target on Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbe Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Arbe Robotics stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21. Arbe Robotics has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $17.27.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arbe Robotics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

