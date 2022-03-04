Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

ABUS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,864. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $377.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABUS shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

