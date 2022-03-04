Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $49.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

