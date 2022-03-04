Arcosa, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Arcosa has a payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Shares of ACA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.48. 264,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,821. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $67.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcosa will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Arcosa (Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.