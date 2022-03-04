Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating) were up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 114,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 385,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.
Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile (CVE:ADD)
