Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

TSE AR traded up C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$2.33. The company had a trading volume of 960,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,106. The firm has a market capitalization of C$725.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.90 and a 1-year high of C$4.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.81.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

