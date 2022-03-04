Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at Laurentian

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Laurentian from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argonaut Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.68.

AR stock opened at C$2.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$721.98 million and a P/E ratio of 6.91. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.90 and a twelve month high of C$4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.81.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

