Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,900 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the January 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARDS. Zacks Investment Research cut Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDS opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.25. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

