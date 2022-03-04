Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.060-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.49 million.Arlo Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.06)-$0.00 EPS.

ARLO traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 82,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.