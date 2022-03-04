Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Up to $3.24

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.40. Arrival shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 45,641 shares.
Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67.
Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
