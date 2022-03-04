Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Up to $3.24

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.40. Arrival shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 45,641 shares.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arrival by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,995,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after buying an additional 1,121,494 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrival by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 56,969 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arrival by 10.2% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arrival during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Arrival during the third quarter worth $587,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

