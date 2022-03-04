Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is $2.04. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to $2.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

ARWR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,815. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.51.

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $291,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,763 shares of company stock worth $17,686,610. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 328,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

