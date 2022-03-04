ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Switch by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Switch by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Switch by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 425,635 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Switch by 1,146.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after acquiring an additional 601,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Switch during the 3rd quarter worth $19,364,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock worth $4,745,400 over the last three months. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 123.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

