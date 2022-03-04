Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arteris updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. 2,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,347. Arteris has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arteris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $2,110,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

