Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 209.3% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.28 and a beta of 0.21. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

