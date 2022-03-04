Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $117.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S traded as low as $103.65 and last traded at $105.90, with a volume of 8773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.48.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASND. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 581,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,971 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,306,000 after purchasing an additional 124,496 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256,216 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.63.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.