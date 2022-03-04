Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) versus Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Head-To-Head Review

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) and Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Assure and Isoray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Isoray 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Assure and Isoray’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million 18.94 -$15.04 million ($0.24) -21.50 Isoray $10.05 million 4.79 -$3.39 million ($0.05) -6.77

Isoray has higher revenue and earnings than Assure. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isoray, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Isoray shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.7% of Assure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Isoray shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and Isoray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -11.55% -13.77% -8.03% Isoray -52.88% -8.51% -8.14%

Risk & Volatility

Assure has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isoray has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Isoray beats Assure on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Assure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Isoray Company Profile (Get Rating)

IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors. The company was founded by Lance A. Bray in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

