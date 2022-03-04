Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $60.07 on Friday. Astrazeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21.
Astrazeneca Company Profile
