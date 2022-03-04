Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.25 and a beta of 1.10. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About Asure Software (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
