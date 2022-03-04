ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) PT Lowered to $2.25

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATIP. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.
ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $10.44.
ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.
