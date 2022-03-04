ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) PT Lowered to $2.25

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATIP. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $10.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

