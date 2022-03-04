Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $45.74

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.74 and last traded at $45.99, with a volume of 559219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Copco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.00.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
About Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)
Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.
