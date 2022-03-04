ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATNI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ATN International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

ATNI stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $525.20 million, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.24. ATN International has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $52.65.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.67). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the third quarter worth about $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

