Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Price Target Cut to €29.00

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €36.00 ($40.45) to €29.00 ($32.58) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Atos from €40.00 ($44.94) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Atos from €44.00 ($49.44) to €35.50 ($39.89) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atos from €37.00 ($41.57) to €28.00 ($31.46) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. Atos has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

