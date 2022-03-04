Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

Shares of Atreca stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 678,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.23. Atreca has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 118,716 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

