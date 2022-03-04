ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.98

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.98 and traded as high as C$47.58. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$47.07, with a volume of 214,842 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATA shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93. The stock has a market cap of C$4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 39.48.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total value of C$328,084.68.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

