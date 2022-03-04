Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Down 38.6% in February

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the January 31st total of 292,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 444,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AUUD opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. Auddia has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $9.30.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Auddia in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
About Auddia (Get Rating)
Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.
