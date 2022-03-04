Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aura Biosciences’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.78) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aura Biosciences.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AURA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ AURA traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. 30,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,604. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00. Aura Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences (Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aura Biosciences (AURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.