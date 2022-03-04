Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Announces Earnings Results

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 47.49% and a negative net margin of 53.74%.

Shares of JG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,692. The company has a market cap of $148.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. Aurora Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 800,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 36,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Aurora Mobile from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.