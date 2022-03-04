AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Sells $1,425,600.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
AN stock opened at $113.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.49.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on AN. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.
AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
