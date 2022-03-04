AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Sells $1,425,600.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AN stock opened at $113.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.49.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,665,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AutoNation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AN. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

