Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,663. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,332,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,403 over the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTX. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

