Avation (LON:AVAP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $80.00

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.07), with a volume of 136353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.22).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 149 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Avation in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.81. The stock has a market cap of £55.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 96.31.

Avation Company Profile (LON:AVAP)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.