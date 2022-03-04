Avation (LON:AVAP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $80.00

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.07), with a volume of 136353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.22).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 149 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Avation in a research report on Thursday.

Get Avation alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.81. The stock has a market cap of £55.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 96.31.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.