AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVEO. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
NASDAQ AVEO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.24. 126,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $111.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.09.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.
