AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVEO. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ AVEO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.24. 126,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $111.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

