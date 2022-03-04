AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Price Target Cut to $15.00

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AVITA Medical’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Shares of RCEL stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $251.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.12. AVITA Medical has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $94,496.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AVITA Medical by 408.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AVITA Medical by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AVITA Medical (Get Rating)

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.