AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Price Target Cut to $15.00

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AVITA Medical’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of RCEL stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $251.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.12. AVITA Medical has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AVITA Medical by 408.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AVITA Medical by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.
