Aviva’s (AV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 530 ($7.11) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.84) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.71) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.28) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 498.83 ($6.69).

Shares of AV stock traded down GBX 4.76 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 405.60 ($5.44). 11,416,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 429.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 411.80. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 365.40 ($4.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 448.80 ($6.02). The company has a market cap of £15.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.34) per share. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.17 ($9,082.48).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

