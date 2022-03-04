Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) shares were down 10.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.70 and last traded at $61.75. Approximately 10,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 472,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock worth $1,244,786 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,667,000 after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

